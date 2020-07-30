GOP’s Response to Russian COVID Disinfo Shows We’re Screwed

In a different America, Tuesday’s announcement by U.S. officials that Russian intelligence services are using social media platforms to spread COVID-19 disinformation would have been a five-alarm political crisis. In Donald Trump’s unprepared and understaffed White House, it was just another news cycle.

What intelligence officials revealed sounds depressingly familiar: Russian agents connected to the Kremlin’s military intelligence service created hundreds of truth-free, pro-Russian “news stories” across three websites. Then, apparently without alerting a single social media platform, Russian agents created fake profiles to amplify their propaganda across the internet.

The Russian campaign was simple yet effective, leveraging Trump’s own contradictory and misleading statements on coronavirus to put their false narrative in front of American voters. And what, exactly, was the narrative? “Chaos in the Blue Cities,” one headline reads. Another warns that electing Joe Biden would make America’s coronavirus crisis even worse. And because Republicans have little interest in acknowledging or exposing Russian involvement, we face exactly the same risk we faced in 2016.