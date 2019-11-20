Gordon Sondland Provides the ‘John Dean Moment’ of Trump’s Impeachment

Ambassador Gordon Sondland’s bombshell testimony was a damning performance that undermined nearly every Republican talking point. He established that there was a clear “quid pro quo,” that Trump disliked and feared Ukraine, that “everyone was in the loop” on this, and that in listening to Rudy Giuliani’s instructions, he also “followed the president’s orders.”

It’s worth noting that Sondland is Trump’s ambassador to the European Union--a job he procured after donating a million bucks to Trump’s inaugural committee. This is all to say that he’s no leftie, no “deep state” Obama holdover, no “Never Trumper” with an ulterior motive to undermine this presidency.

The perception was that Sondland was a Trump loyalist. Trump described him as “a really good man and great American.” But if Republicans were counting on him to be the witness who would save the president, he sure didn’t do that.