The Weird Rise of Trump’s Ukraine Hatchet Man

Congress is slated to grill Trump’s ambassador to the European Union on what he knew about the president’s alleged attempt to shake down Ukraine for Biden dirt and when he knew it. So who is Gordon Sondland and how did an otherwise middle-of-the-road Republican take a plush job in Europe and turn it into a starring role as hatchet man for a scheme that threatens to unravel the Trump presidency?

The Donald’s favor: During Sondland’s nomination hearing, the word “Ukraine” never even came up. He testified about the importance of “trade, security, the migrant crisis, Brexit, and the disposition of the [Iran nuclear deal]” as the foremost challenges facing the EU, fielded a few questions on Russia and trade, and sailed through to nomination with bipartisan support.