Whitmer: Trump’s Inciting ‘Domestic Terrorism’ Against Me

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer accused President Donald Trump on Sunday of “inciting” domestic terrorism by repeatedly attacking her at his rallies, calling the “Lock her up!” chants the president has encouraged even in the wake of a kidnapping plot against her “disturbing.”

During a rally in Michigan on Saturday, the president appeared to dismiss what cops and the FBI have called a violent, militia-infused scheme to kidnap and possibly even kill the governor, saying, “I guess they said she was threatened.” With Trump taking aim at her over the state’s coronavirus restrictions, the crowd chanted “lock her up,” prompting the president to seemingly join in.

“Lock them all up,” he said in response to the chants.

“This is exactly the rhetoric that has put me, my family, and other government officials’ lives in danger while we try to save the lives of our fellow Americans. It needs to stop,” Whitmer reacted on Twitter over the weekend.

Interviewing Whitmer on NBC News’ Meet the Press, moderator Chuck Todd wondered aloud how the president’s continued broadsides were impacting the polarizing but popular Democratic governor.

“What does something like this do to you personally? I’m just—I know how you're acting professionally here. I’m just wondering how this impacts your family personally. I mean, that’s a lot to deal with,” Todd asked.

“You know, it’s incredibly disturbing that the president of the United States, ten days after a plot to kidnap, put me on trial, and execute me—ten days after that was uncovered—the president is at it again and inspiring and incentivizing and inciting this kind of domestic terrorism,” she declared. “It is wrong. It’s got to end.”

“It is dangerous, not just for me and my family, but for public servants everywhere who are doing their jobs and trying to protect their fellow Americans,” Whitmer continued. “People of goodwill on both sides of the aisle need to step up and call this out and bring the heat down. This is the United States of America. We do not tolerate actions like he is giving comfort to. And that’s why we all have to be in this together.”

While the Michigan governor was denouncing the president’s rhetoric and how it appears to be stoking extremism, Team Trump spent Sunday morning squirming in mostly lame attempts at defense.

Appearing on CNN’s State of the Union, Trump campaign adviser and presidential daughter-in-law Lara Trump said the president wasn’t doing anything “to provoke people to threaten this woman at all,” adding that he was merely “having fun at a Trump rally.”

Over on Fox News Sunday, Trump campaign senior adviser Jason Miller was asked whether or not the president regretted his attacks against the governor or joining in the chants, replying: “No, not at all.”

Miller then suggested that Whitmer deserved to be on the receiving end of the harsh rhetoric due to her handling of the pandemic, which has resulted in protests against the state’s stay-at-home orders and social distancing guidelines.

“I think the fact of the matter is many residents of Michigan are pretty frustrated with the governor [and] they want to see the state open back up,” he added.

And during an appearance on ABC’s This Week, Republican National Committee chairwoman Ronna McDaniel said it was “really inappropriate” for Whitmer to blame the president for his heated rhetoric, saying Trump “foiled this plot” and that there was “no political affiliation” with the alleged culprits. (The plot was foiled by federal and state law enforcement.)

“He’s saying lock them all up,” anchor George Stephanopoulos shot back, prompting McDaniel to fire back that it was because Whitmer was “locking down our state.”