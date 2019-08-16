Impress Your Dinner Guests With a 16-Piece Dinnerware Set from Dansk Kisco, On Sale Today Only

Every Friday, Food52 launches a one-day-only deal that you don’t want to miss out on. This week is a $63 dinnerware set that looks straight out of a catalog.

The Dansk Kisco Dinnerware set is a 16-piece set that you’ll want to make an excuse to use. The sleek, earth-toned stoneware is a mix of plates, bowls, and mugs that will make a tablescape look even more appetizing. You can choose from an all-taupe set (which read a bit more purple, in my opinion), or go for the multi which includes mugs in cream, bowls in dark green-grey, salad plates in taupe, and green-grey dinner plates. At this price, you’re getting gorgeous dinnerware for under $4 per piece. These are perfect to keep on-hand for dinner parties or for when you just don’t feel like washing your plates. | Get it at Food52 >

MORE FROM SCOUTED:

Scouted is internet shopping with a pulse. Follow us on Twitter and sign up for our newsletter for even more recommendations and exclusive content. Please note that if you buy something featured in one of our posts, The Daily Beast may collect a share of sales.