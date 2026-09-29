IN FOR A FIGHT Grammy-Winning Music Group’s Singer, 45, Reveals Rare Diagnosis The 45-year-old father of two revealed the diagnosis in an Instagram video. Tibrina Hobson/Tibrina Hobson, Getty Images

Lady A’s singer Charles Kelley has received a concerning, rare cancer diagnosis. “I had a couple of random rib fractures that happened, which sparked my doctor into having me do a couple of different blood tests,” Kelley, 45, said in a video posted to Instagram. “One of the last blood tests we did, they found a blood cancer in there called multiple myeloma.” Kelley made the revelation while sitting next to his wife, Cassie, in the video. The couple has two sons, Ward, 10, and Archer, 1. “It’s rare. But I’m young, I feel healthy, and the treatments, I will say, have just come so far even in the past five years, that even the life expectancy far exceeds what it used to be,” Kelley continued. The news comes weeks after the singer posted before-and-after photos of his sobriety journey. “My best filter is just…not drinking,” he wrote. Lady A has won seven Grammys, including “Song of the Year,” for Need You Now, in 2011.

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