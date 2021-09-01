Three Cops, Two Paramedics Hit With 32-Count Indictment in Elijah McClain’s Death

A grand jury has returned a 32-count indictment against two Aurora police officers, one ex-officer and two local paramedics in the death of Elijah McClain, Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser said on Wednesday.

All five defendants—Aurora police officers Randy Roedema and Nathan Woodyard, former officer Jason Roseblatt, and fire paramedics Jeremy Cooper and Lt. Peter Cichuniec—face one count of manslaughter and criminally negligent homicide.

Roedema and Rosenblatt also face second-degree assault charges for causing serious bodily injury to McClain. Cooper and Cichuniec were also charged with second degree assault for causing bodily injury, by means of a deadly weapon, after they used ketamine to sedate McClain without consent.

“Nothing will bring back my son, but I am thankful that his killers will finally be held accountable,” McClain’s dad, LaWayne Mosley, said in a statement.

McClain, 23, was walking home from a convenience store on Aug. 24, 2019, after buying ice tea for his brother, when Aurora police tackled him to the ground, handcuffed him, and put in carotid holds that restricted blood flow to his brain.

Paramedics sedated McClain with a high dosage of ketamine and he suffered cardiac arrest on the way to the hospital. He was declared brain dead and removed from life support days later.

The officers stopped McClain after a 911 call about a “sketchy” individual. McClain was wearing a ski mask and listening to music, and did not immediately yield to officers.

His family later said he often wore a ski mask because he had anemia and would sometimes get cold. They described McClain to the Colorado Sentinel as a quiet, gentle soul who worked as a massage therapist and often put on violin concerts at animal shelters.

McClain stopped after repeated commands from the officers who said they had the right to stop him for looking suspicious. They then forced him to the ground.

According to body-cam footage, McClain—vomiting and pleading—can be heard saying during the assault that lasted nearly 18 minutes: “I was just going home. I’m an introvert and I’m different.”

“I’m so sorry. I have no gun. I don’t do that stuff. I don’t do any fighting. Why were you attacking me? I don’t do guns. I don’t even kill flies. I don’t eat meat,” he said.

Wednesday’s indictment is the first time any cops or paramedics involved in McClain’s death have faced legal consequences.

“For far too long, racist and brutal police across this country have acted as though the law does not apply to them,” a lawyer for McClain’s father, Mari Newman, said in a statement. “This indictment serves as a powerful reminder to all members of law enforcement that no one is above the law.”

The Adams County district attorney at the time, Dave Young, cleared the police officers of criminal wrongdoing.

Then-Aurora police chief Nick Metz also said that the officers had not violated department policies. (Rosenblatt was later fired for texting “ha ha” in response to a photo of colleagues jokingly reenacting a chokehold at the spot where McClain was arrested.)

But, in February, city officials released a 157-page report on the Aurora Police Department’s investigation into McClain’s death that detailed a series of errors made by the officers who stopped McClain, the police investigators who sought to cover their tracks, and the paramedics who responded to the scene.

The officers had no legal justification for stopping McClain on the basis of the 911 call and also lacked constitutional basis for frisking McClain, forcing him to the ground, and using multiple carotid holds on him, the report found.

The report prompted Gov. Jared Polis to appoint Weiser to oversee a new investigation into McClain’s death and determine whether anyone should face criminal charges. A separate Attorney General’s Office probe is looking at whether the Aurora police and fire departments’ practices and policies violate civil rights.

McClain’s family filed a lawsuit against the city for his death and his mother, Shaheen McClain, had rallied for prosecutors to file criminal charges.

“Our goal is to seek justice for Elijah McClain, for his family and friends and for our state,” Weiser said at a news conference announcing the charges. “In so doing, we advance the rule of law and the commitment that everyone is accountable and equal under the law.”