‘Enough Is Enough’: Grandson of Indy Masacre Victim Decries Violence

“Enough is enough.”

That’s the message from the grandson of one of the eight FedEx workers slaughtered by a man who was so unstable he had his gun taken away the year before.

His grandmother, Amarjeet Kaur Johal, had just picked up her paycheck at the Indianapolis facility when former employee 19-year-old Brandon Scott Hole started shooting.

“I have several family members who work at the particular facility and are traumatized,” the grandson said in a statement to the Indianapolis Star. “My nani, my family and our families should not feel unsafe at work, at their place of worship, or anywhere. Enough is enough—our community has been through enough trauma.”

Johal, 66, was one of four members of the Sikh community who were gunned down in the latest mass shooting.

Indianapolis police identified the victims as Matthew R. Alexander, 32; Samaria Blackwell, 19; Jaswinder Kaur, 64; Jaswinder Singh, 68; Amarjit Skhon, 48; Karlie Smith, 19; and John Weisert, 74. Their stories began trickling out overnight:

Weisert was about to celebrate his 50th anniversary with wife Mary Carol, who told WTHR that he was a professional engineer who took a package-handling job at FedEx after retirement. “He wanted to keep working. We had some things we needed to pay off, so he took this job,” she said.

Singh had started working at the facility, sorting mail, this week, an in-law, Harjap Singh Dillon, told The New York Times. “He was going to get his first check,” Dillon said. “He didn’t get it.”

Hole, the gunman, killed himself.

Federal authorities said that the FBI had seized a shotgun from Hole’s home in March 2020 after his mother called authorities to warn them he might try to commit “suicide by cop.”