Scouted Gift Pick: Our Absolute Favorite Pie Dish

WHAT IT IS

Sweetie Pie: A pie dish can be so many things: a cute serving dish, a place for spare keys, or best of all, a place to bake delicious pies. This one from one of our favorite cookware companies is absolutely gorgeous, comes in four pretty colors, has a slightly wavy rim to help guide crust crimping, and helps to distribute heat evenly, making the crust come out perfect every damn time.

Sweetie Pie Buy at Great Jones $ 45

WHO TO GIFT IT TO

Your mom, whose pie plates you keep stealing. Your favorite baker. The person in your life who watches too much Great American Baking Show (if that’s even possible).

