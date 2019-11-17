Our Gift Guide for Fall Sweaters, Broken Into Groups According to the Friend, Family or Loved One on Your List

It's officially gifting season. Scouted's holiday gift guides are here to help you get through it all. Check all of them out here.

Many gift guides only give you a list of products, specs and prices. Yet, for those who want to shop for a particular type of person, we’ve broken these selections into distinct categories including the eco-conscious, the fashionista, and the outdoorsy type.

Everlane The ReCashmere Button Mockneck For this women’s sweater, Everlane uses refabricated merino wool and post-consumer recycled cashmere. Buy on Everlane $ 98

Fjallraven Greenland Sweater I swear Fjallraven clothes are made to last forever. The Greenland is available for men and women and uses three layers of yarn. Buy on Moosejaw $ 100

All in Favor U-Neck Sweater Dress This U-neck sweater dress is getting tons of attention as a stylish statement (and for the extra warmth). Buy on Nordstrom $ 59

Toad & Co. Breithorn Crew Sweater A laundry list of materials -- including wool, polyester, and even nylon -- make this men’s sweater durable, long-lasting, and warm. Buy on Moosejaw $ 90

Modcloth Warm Affection Fuzzy Pullover Sweater Buy on ModCloth $ 65

Filson Lake Quinault Crew Neck Sweater Three words help define this comfortable women’s sweater: Peruvian Pima cotton. It’s also breathable for warmer fall and winter days. Buy on Moosejaw $ 175

Scouted selects products independently and prices reflect what was available at the time of publish. Sign up for our newsletter for even more recommendations. Don’t forget to check out our coupon site to find apparel deals from L.L.Bean, Lands’ End, Gap, and more. If you buy something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.