Our Gift Guide for Fall Sweaters, Broken Into Groups According to the Friend, Family or Loved One on Your List

Many gift guides only give you a list of products, specs and prices. Yet, for those who want to shop for a particular type of person, we’ve broken these selections into distinct categories including the eco-conscious, the fashionista, and the outdoorsy type.
Everlane The ReCashmere Button Mockneck
For this women’s sweater, Everlane uses refabricated merino wool and post-consumer recycled cashmere.
Fjallraven Greenland Sweater
I swear Fjallraven clothes are made to last forever. The Greenland is available for men and women and uses three layers of yarn.
All in Favor U-Neck Sweater Dress
This U-neck sweater dress is getting tons of attention as a stylish statement (and for the extra warmth).
Toad & Co. Breithorn Crew Sweater
A laundry list of materials -- including wool, polyester, and even nylon -- make this men’s sweater durable, long-lasting, and warm.
Modcloth Warm Affection Fuzzy Pullover Sweater
Filson Lake Quinault Crew Neck Sweater
Three words help define this comfortable women’s sweater: Peruvian Pima cotton. It’s also breathable for warmer fall and winter days.
