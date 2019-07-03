GREATS Add Ballistic Nylon to Their Newest Sneaker, the Royale Remix

GREATS continues to reinvent their classic Royale style. This time, they’ve gone ballistic. Ballistic nylon that is. Introducing the GREATS Royale Remix.

While Italian leather is at the height of luxury, sometimes you want something a bit lighter. The nylon used was made to be worn year-round, so you won’t end up with sweaty feet at the end of the day. The interior is lined with the same leather you know and love from GREATS, plus a breathable mesh to make wearing socks option in any weather. They come in three different colors: Blanco and Nero for both men and women and additionally Navy just for the guys. You’re still getting the classic stylings of GREATS with the durable, long-lasting nature of nylon. | Shop at GREATS >

