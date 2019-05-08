GREATS Is the Newest Brand to Take on Ocean Plastics With the Royale Knit, Made From Recycled Water Bottles

The sleek design of the GREATS Royale is what has given the brand its versatility. Their newest iteration of the Royale Knit is made from recycled ocean plastic and takes GREATS’ mission of classic footwear to the next level.

The GREATS Royal is a minimalist sneaker, full of monochromatic color options and a low profile. The original is made from full-grain leather and the newest knit version is made entirely from yarn spun from recycled plastic. “Each pair of Royale Knits is constructed from the equivalent of 7 plastic water bottles,” according to the brand’s press release and, according to their site, 75,000 bottles were removed from the ocean during the shoes’ initial run.

Not only are the shoes themselves made from recycled materials, but the packaging will be, as well. They’ll come in both men’s and women’s sizes with simple colorways like white/black, navy/white, or grey/white. I love my original GREATS Royale, and the fact that there is now a sustainable option made from recycled plastic makes me feel good about my footwear choice.

