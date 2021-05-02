Green Bay, Wisconsin Police Respond to ‘Active Situation’ at Casino

Police in Green Bay, Wisconsin, responded to an "active situation" at a casino on Saturday night.

Video purportedly from the scene showed police vehicles swarming outside the Oneida Casino, and officers rushing inside, some apparently with weapons drawn.

A Twitter account described as the official account for the casino warned of an “active shooter situation.”

“Please do not go near the Main Casino on Hwy 172. We'll post information as it becomes available,” the casino wrote.

Police could not immediately provide any more information on the situation.