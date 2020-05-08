‘A Start Towards Victory’: Gregory and Travis McMichael Charged With Murder of Ahmaud Arbery

Gregory and Travis McMichael have been arrested and charged with murder and aggravated assault in connection with the February killing of Ahmaud Arbery, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation announced Thursday.

According to police, the white father and son, 64 and 34, chased Arbery, a 25-year-old black man, after he ran by Travis McMichael’s home in the Satilla Shores neighborhood of Brunswick on Feb. 23. He was unarmed and jogging at the time.

“This is a start towards victory,” Thea Brooks, Arbery’s aunt, told The Daily Beast on Thursday. “This only the beginning though, but this is what we were all hoping for.”

The McMichaels said they believed Arbery was a burglar responsible for a series of break-ins in their neighborhood and that they pursued him in their pickup truck while armed with a shotgun and a .357 magnum. The GBI alleges the McMichaels confronted Arbery, and that Travis shot him.

Authorities previously indicated a third man, William Bryan, took part in the chase and filmed the incident.

At least two shots hit the 25-year-old, the Glynn County Coroner’s Office told The Daily Beast last week.

Video that Brooks said depicted her nephew's death elicited a furious reaction nationwide, and residents of the area protested the initial failure to prosecute a case on Tuesday.

“It’s murder. It’s heartbreaking to even look at. The whole city has seen it,” Brooks told The Daily Beast after the video was released this week.

The Georgia NAACP echoed her words in a Thursday response to the McMichaels’ arrest: “The murderers of Ahmaud Arbery have been arrested.”

Gregory McMichael, a former cop and prosecutor, previously told The Daily Beast he “never would have gone after someone for their color.”

But his ties to law enforcement helped fuel a haze of suspicion around the killing from the beginning. Not one but two area prosecutors looked into the killing before recusing themselves. A third prosecutor—District Attorney Tom Durden—sought a GBI probe ahead of the arrests this week.