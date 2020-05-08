Gretchen Whitmer’s Chilling Call With the White House

Between being the object of Trump’s vitriol and dealing with pirate-level mutiny in her home state of Michigan, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is in the middle of a shitstorm.

In Episode 6 of The New Abnormal, The Daily Beast’s podcast for a world gone off the rails, co-hosts Rick Wilson and Molly Jong-Fast talk with Whitmer about the protesters who stormed the Michigan capitol, the sheriffs who refuse to enforce the lockdown, and a terrifying call she had with the White House.

“That was the moment where I realized we've got to set up a global procurement office in our state emergency operations center,” Whitmer said. “We've had to step up and do things that none of us ever contemplated, using powers that rarely ever been used, trying to solve problems that are exacerbated because of the lack of national strategy.”

The duo also discuss what Michael Flynn’s next move will be and Rick has a few predictions, including this sure thing: “He will be a contributor on Fox news before the sun is down.”

Plus! Rick and Molly chat about the ad that drove the president batty, the Trumpkins who want to wrestle Rick, and the former MAGAites finally departing the S.S. Dumbf*ck.

Listen to The New Abnormal on Apple Podcasts and Spotify.