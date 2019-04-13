Group Hacks FBI Websites, Posts Personal Info on Agents: Report

A hacker group uploaded the personal information of thousands of federal agents and law enforcement officials onto the web after hacking into “FBI-affiliated websites” and websites connected to at least one company, TechCrunch reports.

The hackers reportedly breached three FBI National Academy Association websites using “public exploits,” downloaded the contents, and uploaded them on their own website. The contents reportedly included “4,000 unique records” of names, email addresses, job titles, phone numbers, and addresses. The group also reportedly hacked into one of manufacturing company Foxconn’s subdomains and acquired thousands of employee records.

“We hacked more than 1,000 sites,” said one of the over 10 hackers in the group who spoke to TechCrunch. “Now we are structuring all the data, and soon they will be sold. I think something else will publish from the list of hacked government sites.”

When asked if they were concerned that the files they uploaded could risk the lives of law enforcement, the hacker responded, “Probably, yes.”

The hacker also claimed to have “over a million data [sic]” collected from the sites, reportedly including employee information of “several U.S. federal agencies and public service organizations.”

According to the hacker, the group’s end game in the large hack was “experience and money.”