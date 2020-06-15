This CO2-Charged Growler Helps Keep My Locally-Sourced Craft Beer Fresh for Weeks

Personally, I don’t feel comfortable going to a bar or restaurant just yet. But, I still want to support my local community as best I can, and besides, I miss delicious food and drinks I don’t have to prepare myself. So that means adapting, finding ways to make things as close to normal as possible. A great way to have beer you love is to bring a growler to your local brewery, and ask them to fill it up. You won’t even have to go inside to get great beer.

But you shouldn’t just bring any growler. The GrowlerWerks uKeg is a step above the rest. Whereas other growlers will keep beer fresh and carbonated for a week if you’re lucky, this one uses CO2 capsules to pressurize the vessel, meaning beer can stay in there and keep its carbonation for weeks at a time. It’s easy to use: simply fill it up with beer, insert a capsule, screw on the lid, and select your desired carbonation level. There is a pressure gauge on the bottom, which is both handy so you can see if it’s working, and pretty aesthetically pleasing, too. The only benefit of a glass growler is that you can see how much liquid is left, but thanks to the sight valve, you are able to track your contents with ease. The vessel itself is made out of durable double-wall vacuum-insulated stainless steel, so not only will your beer stay carbonated, it’ll stay crisp and cold, too. And while the pressurization is pretty cool, you can also use this to make batch cocktails. Just maybe skip the CO2 capsules—those work best for keeping beer fresh.

You can bring this growler anywhere. If you’re having a picnic, it’s easy to carry, or you can leave it in your fridge. Either way, you’ll know there’s good beer waiting for you inside.

GrowlerWerks uKeg Buy on Amazon $ 179 Free Shipping | Free Returns

From things that are worth spending a little more on to products you never realized you needed, The Case For reviews make compelling arguments for products that’ll upgrade your life.

Scouted selects products independently and prices reflect what was available at the time of publish. Sign up for our newsletter for even more recommendations. Don’t forget to check out our coupon site to find apparel deals from L.L.Bean, Lands’ End, Gap, and more. If you buy something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.