Thieves ‘Shopping for Firearms’ in Unlocked Cars

As gun purchases reached record highs last year, gun thefts from motor vehicles were right behind them everywhere from Atlanta to Memphis to Charlotte.

“There are people who can’t buy guns who are basically shopping for firearms,” Atlanta Police Officer Steve Avery says of these thieves.

Each gun necessarily passes into the hands of a criminal—the one who steals it. Police say the thief then either keeps it or sells it to another criminal. The gun is then often used in a range of violent crime, including murder and robbery.