Thieves ‘Shopping for Firearms’ in Unlocked Cars

‘IT’S AN ARSENAL!’

Gun owners across the U.S. who leave their firearms unsecured in cars—and then don’t even bother to lock the doors—are aiding a wave of thefts this year.

Michael Daly

Special Correspondent

Photo Illustration by Sarah Rogers/The Daily Beast/Photo via Getty

As gun purchases reached record highs last year, gun thefts from motor vehicles were right behind them everywhere from Atlanta to Memphis to Charlotte.

“There are people who can’t buy guns who are basically shopping for firearms,” Atlanta Police Officer Steve Avery says of these thieves.

Each gun necessarily passes into the hands of a criminal—the one who steals it. Police say the thief then either keeps it or sells it to another criminal. The gun is then often used in a range of violent crime, including murder and robbery.

