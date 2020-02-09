Gunman Nabbed After Shooting Second NYPD Cop: Reports

A gunman marched into a Bronx police stationhouse on Sunday morning and shot an NYPD lieutenant in the arm—hours after an “assassination attempt” on two officers sitting in a van in the same precinct, according to several reports.

The New York Post and NBC New York, citing sources, said the suspect was arrested and is believed to be behind both incidents.

The first shooting happened 8:30 p.m. Saturday night when an officer sitting in the driver’s seat of a marked police van in the Bronx was hit in the face after a man started a conversation and then pulled a gun. A second officer in the police van was unharmed, according to NYPD Commissioner Dermot Shea.

“Let me be very clear: this was an assassination attempt of two New York city police officers,” Police Commissioner Dermot Shea said at a press conference.

He said the bullet had nearly hit the officer’s carotid artery.

“It is a miracle we are not here under worse circumstances,” he said.

The NYPD released a photo of the alleged suspect on social media accounts asking for information leading to his capture.

The second shooting incident occurred at 8 a.m. Sunday morning when the same suspect is believed to have walked into the 41st Precinct and opened fire. That officer has been rushed to the hospital. His condition is yet unclear.

On Sunday, New York governor Andrew Cuomo tweeted about the incidents. “Horrified by the multiple attacks on @NYPD officers in the Bronx,” he wrote on Twitter. “NY’s law enforcement officers put their lives on the line every day to keep us safe. These attacks are heinous. Those responsible will be brought to justice & held accountable to the fullest extent of the law.”

This story is developing.