Another D.C. Cop Who Defended Capitol During Insurrection Has Died by Suicide

A third officer who protected the U.S. Capitol against a pro-Trump mob on Jan. 6 has died by suicide, police confirmed Monday afternoon.

D.C. Metropolitan Police Officer Gunther Hashida was discovered dead at his home on Thursday after taking his own life, the department said.

“We are grieving as a Department as our thoughts and prayers are with Officer Hashida’s family and friends,” MPD spokesperson Brianna Burch told The Daily Beast in an email.

Before his passing, Hashida had served in the department for nearly two decades—joining in 2003 and dedicating himself to MPD’s Emergency Response Team within its Special Operations Division.

He leaves behind a loving wife, three children, and a sister, according to a GoFundMe page that had raised more than $11,000 toward his memorial.

“In his work as an officer with the DC Metropolitan Police Department, he worked to serve and protect the public,” organizers wrote of Hashida on the fundraising page. “He was a devoted and loving husband and father.”

The news was first reported by CNN.

Hashida’s death comes months after two other police officers had died by suicide following the harrowing battle against a mob of rioters on Jan. 6. U.S. Capitol Police officer Howard Liebengood took his life three days after the riot. Days later, MPD officer Jeffrey Smith killed himself.

A memorial is scheduled for Hashida at the Mountcastle Turch Funeral Home and Crematory in Dale City, Virginia, on Friday.

If you or a loved one are struggling with suicidal thoughts, please reach out to the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255), or contact the Crisis Text Line by texting TALK to 741741.