Guy Pearce on ‘Handsy’ Kevin Spacey: ‘Thankfully I Was 29 and Not 14’

Kevin Spacey was apparently awful to his co-stars as well.

In a sneak-peek clip for an Australian interview program to be broadcast Tuesday, the beloved Aussie actor Guy Pearce drew gasps from the audience when he told his interviewer, Andrew Denton, that Kevin Spacey was a “handsy guy.”

The full interview is set to air later today.

Asked about his interactions with Spacey, with whom he starred in the 1997 movie L.A. Confidential, Pearce replied, “Tough one to talk about at the moment. Amazing actor. Incredible actor. Slightly difficult time with Kevin, yeah... He’s a handsy guy.”

According to reports, Pearce then added: “Thankfully I was 29 and not 14.”

Spacey’s career came crashing down after actor Anthony Rapp alleged the Oscar winner made an unwanted advance on him when he was 14 and Spacey was 26.

Spacey was subsequently fired from Netflix drama House of Cards and dramatically removed from a finished biopic of John Paul Getty, All the Money in the World—all his scenes were re-shot by director Ridley Scott with actor Christopher Plummer standing in for him.

Spacey was also widely criticized after he attempted to use his homosexuality to defend himself against allegations of abuse.