Massive 7.2 Earthquake Rattles Fragile Haiti

A major earthquake measuring 7.2 in magnitude struck western Haiti at 8:30 a.m. local time on Saturday morning, sending people into the streets and causing major damage to buildings. Within an hour of the tremor the U.S. Geological Survey estimated “thousands of fatalities” and “tens of thousands of injuries in poor mountainous communities.”

The 2010 earthquake that struck the island and killed more than 250,000 people was 7.0 magnitude. During that quake, more than 300,000 people were injured and 1.5 million displaced.

The U.S. Tsunami Warning System did not issue immediately issue a tsunami warning. A series of smaller aftershocks continued to shake the island after the original quake.

The U.S.G.S. said the quake’s epicenter was about five miles from the town of Petit Trou de Nippes along the Enriquillo–Plantain Garden fault which runs through Haiti and Jamaica.

