Raise your Home Bar Game with these Cocktail Videos

With most bars and restaurants closed for the foreseeable future, and much of the country sticking close to home, there’s never been a better time to be your own bartender.

To help you turn the contents of your liquor cabinet into delicious craft cocktails, Half Full has recruited professional bartenders from across the country to record step-by-step videos of themselves mixing up drinks at their home bars.

To kick off the series, we asked our senior drinks columnist David Wondrich to fix his original Aqua Epidemica Vondricii, which he created for his recent story on Plague Waters.

Enjoy your homemade drinks and stay safe!

Aqua Epidemica Vondricii

By David Wondrich

INGREDIENTS:

1.5 oz Whatever dark, unflavored and unsweetened spirit you’ve got: bourbon, rye, Jamaican rum, cognac, Armagnac, Crown Royal, añejo tequila, whatever. Or gin.

1 oz Red vermouth

.5 oz Herbal liqueur: Chartreuse (yellow or green), Strega, Bénédictine, Jägermeister, Drambuie, etcetera.

6 dashes Angostura or Peychaud’s bitters (or three dashes of each)

Glass: Cocktail

Garnish: 1 finger band-aid sized Strip of lemon peel, if you’ve got it.

DIRECTIONS:

Add all the ingredients to a mixing glass and fill with cracked ice. Stir, and strain into a chilled cocktail glass. Twist a lemon peel over the top and discard. Unclench.

