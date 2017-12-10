The 5 Best Halloween Costumes for 2017

There are many stressful things about October. Everything is pumpkin spiced, people are avoiding the flu like it’s the plague, and then there’s the dreaded question: “What the hell am I supposed to be for Halloween?”

Well, fear not, Halloween-lovers. Here are the top five relevant costumes for this spooky season.

Wonder Woman

First off, anything that involves a golden lasso, bracelets of submission, and an invisible airplane will make for an epic costume. But after the blockbuster success of Warner Bros’ Wonder Woman, the DC Comics superhero has newfound popularity. She defeats villains, empowers women, looks amazing, and is an all-around badass. Who wouldn’t want to channel this brunette beauty for a night?

Wonder Woman costumes can be found online here.

Harley Quinn

Now, before you say, “Wasn’t everyone Harley Quinn last year?” The answer is: Yes. But she’s so awesome as a costume that the popularity of the Suicide Squad villainess costume stuck around. Why not let her have another year in the jack-o-lantern light? There’s no better time than Halloween to let a little crazy out.

Harley Quinn costumes can be found online here.

Clown

For fans of IT (and there were many), you know there’s nothing scarier (or creepier) than a clown. Name one that doesn’t send a chill down your spine. This classic is so simple, it’s almost hard not to break out the red nose.

Clown costumes can be found online here.

Moana

Get The Beast In Your Inbox! Daily Digest Start and finish your day with the top stories from The Daily Beast. Cheat Sheet A speedy, smart summary of all the news you need to know (and nothing you don't). By clicking “Subscribe,” you agree to have read the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy Subscribe Thank You! You are now subscribed to the Daily Digest and Cheat Sheet. We will not share your email with anyone for any reason.

For the little ones in your life—or just for yourself—transform into Disney’s Moana this 31st. The blockbuster success hit theaters last November, just missing the Halloween cutoff, so 2017 is sure to be Moana’s year. Her character is fun, feisty, and unapologetically feminist. Plus, she has a pet pig, which is awesome.

Moana costumes can be found online here.

Unicorn

To be truly one-of-a-kind, be a unicorn! This mythical creature is a fan favorite—and you can wear a onesie. It’s a win-win.

Unicorn costumes can be found online here.