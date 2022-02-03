Halsey and Sydney Sweeney Are Teaming Up for a Gritty New Movie

Sydney Sweeney’s career has never been hotter, between her viral turn as a Nietzsche-reading mean girl in last year’s White Lotus to her buzzed-about performance as Cassie on the currently airing season of Euphoria.

Her next move, naturally, is to the big screen, as she’s just been cast in Bron Studios’ upcoming film National Anthem alongside pop star Halsey. The cast also includes Simon Rex, fresh off his critically acclaimed role in Red Rocket, and Paul Walter Hauser, known for Cobra Kai and a recent Twitter meltdown over diversity in a critic’s Academy Awards predictions.

This is actually set to be the second on-screen project for Sweeney and Halsey, who were announced as cast members for the upcoming HBO Max series The Players Table last year.

According to Deadline, National Anthem “revolves around a gritty hunt for a valuable rare Lakota Native American Ghost shirt.” The intense-sounding search becomes a fight for survival, with each character driven by different motivations, from money to the desire to return the sacred item to its rightful owner.

The film will be helmed by Tony Tost in his directorial debut; he’s previously written and produced for television, serving as the showrunner on USA Network’s Damnation.

National Anthem will be Halsey’s first big live-action film role (A Star Is Born cameo notwithstanding), though they did voice a musical wolf heiress in the animated movie Sing 2 late last year.