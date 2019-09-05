Hamas Apologist Pushes Congress to Crack Down on UAE

A prominent British apologist for the Palestinian terrorist group Hamas is spearheading a new U.S. lobbying effort to rally Congress in opposition to two Gulf powers, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates.

London-based political activist Thomas Charles is leading a new group, the New York Center for Foreign Policy Affairs, that recently held a briefing on Capitol Hill “to bring congressional attention to money laundering in particular the UAE,” according to NYCFPA’s website. The group said the event was sponsored by Rep. Scott Perry (R-PA). It also featured David Murray, a former Treasury Department official who is now an executive at the Financial Integrity Network, a financial advisory firm that has worked closely with the government of Qatar, a chief regional rival to the UAE and Saudi Arabia.

Perry’s office did not respond to requests for comment. Murray also did not respond to inquiries about his involvement.