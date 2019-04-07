The Best Handmade Gifts You Can Get on Amazon

Shopping for the perfect gift for someone is tough as it is. But when you couple that with delivery issues or getting something they may already own, it’s a nightmare. If you weren’t already aware, Amazon Handmade exists to solve this very problem. Get the reliability of Amazon that you know with unique and fun gifts for anyone on your list all in one place.

Top Handle Genuine Real Leather Tote by Pascado, $49.98: This handmade leather tote has a canvas lining, an outer pocket, and two inner pockets for all your small storage needs.

Forest Wall Art Print by Fuzzy Ink, $14.95: A print that reflects the calmness of nature is a great way to bring the outdoors inside for any of your camp-loving friends and family.

The Original BenShot Bullet Rocks Glass by BenShot, $19.99: If there’s anyone you’re buying for that likes a stiff drink and a conversation piece, this Bullet Rocks Glass is the gift for them.

Let That Shiitake Go Vegetable Pun Kitchen Cloth by MoonlightMakers, $12: Give your loved one the gift of a perfectly punny dish towel they’ll enjoy every time they walk by it.

Moroccan Pom Pom Blanket by Berberology, $118: This throw blanket is oozing hygge vibes, and the gift of comfort is one of the best kinds you can give.

Handmade Pottery Ring Holder by JaysClay, $22.95: Help someone display their beautiful rings with a beautiful, hand-thrown clay ring holder in a deep, gorgeous blue finish.

Leather Dopp Kit by OleksynPrannyk, $35: This handmade leather dopp kit takes a couple of days to make, but it’s well worth the wait for its sleek and durable design.

