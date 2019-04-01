Magnaframe Uses Magnets To Create The Perfect Gallery Wall With No Hassle

There’s something so pleasing about a well-formatted gallery wall. The asymmetrical shape, the coordinating frames, everything looking cohesive yet special, it all comes together to add an element of interest to an otherwise plain wall. But, they can be a chore to set up. That’s where Magnaframe comes in. This unique picture display allows you to create your own personalized picture gallery in a (magnetic) snap.

Magnaframe allows you to display your Polaroid pictures (classic Polaroids, Instax Mini photos, or classic 4x6” photos) in an easily-customizable gallery. Each frame magnetically attaches to the other frames, meaning all you have to do is mount one frame, organize your other frames into any shape you desire, mount a final anchor frame, and you’re done.

The secret behind Magnaframe is that each frame has a set of three magnetic points on each of its edges and a set of Command Picture Hanging Strips and screws for hanging. Once you place your first picture, the others magnetically lock into place in hundreds of different arrangements. One of the frames even has two levels built into it so you won’t have to worry about eyeballing it (one of the biggest headaches when hanging things on walls, in my opinion). Each kit comes with six frames, and at $49.95, that’s a lot less than what you’d pay for six individual frames you’d have to wrangle together on a wall.

Magnaframe allows you to hang your memories easily and display them in a way that’s customized to you.

NEWSLETTERS The Scouted Newsletter Product recommendations that'll make your life better and tips to help you shop smarter. Subscribe By Clicking "Subscribe" you agree to have read the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

Scouted is internet shopping with a pulse. Follow us on Twitter and sign up for our newsletter for even more recommendations and exclusive content. Please note that if you buy something featured in one of our posts, The Daily Beast may collect a share of sales.