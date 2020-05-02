Hanging In My ENO DoubleNest Hammock Is My Favorite Outdoor Activity

For a long time, if you asked me what my favorite thing to do outside was, my answer would be to go hiking. There’s something so relaxing about breaking a sweat as you ascend a mountain, watching trees blow and hearing your own breath in nature. It’s second degree fun to some extent: it’s not always the most fun while you’re doing it, but once it’s over, you’re guaranteed to have had a blast. During this time I’ve been mostly confined to my backyard, I’ve realized I’ve been thinking about fun and adventuring wrong all along.

My Eno Camping Hammock is my favorite way to spend time outdoors right now, and likely will be when this is over. It’s super easy to set up; it comes with two straps that you wrap around trees or poles, and then cinch tight. Then you clip each end onto the hammock and you’re hanging out in no time. The hammock itself is made out of a durable, fast drying, and breathable material that packs down into a pouch the size of a grapefruit. This means it’s super easy to store, and better yet, you don’t have to leave it hanging up in your backyard if you don’t want to (but you will want to). Best of all, the DoubleNest, the one I have, is big enough to fit two people, or a luxurious, sprawl worthy option for one.

There’s nothing better, in my opinion, than climbing into my hammock with a good book and getting some reading done. Or better yet, sometimes I just sit there and look up at the sky. The pendulum swing of the hammock is soothing, and just sitting and looking up is something we all should do more of, if you ask me.

