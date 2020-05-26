Hannah Gadsby’s ‘Douglas’ Is a Defiant, Frustrating Stroke of Genius

If Nanette was Hannah Gadsby’s attempt to, as the Tasmanain comedian put it in the show itself, “tell her story properly,” her new set, Douglas, finds her processing its aftereffects—and expanding it even further. It’s also, perhaps, her best troll yet.

In the special, which premiered on Netflix Tuesday, Gadsby wonders aloud why her audience is there—and what they’re expecting after she purged herself of some of her darkest experiences in Nanette. “Because I’m sorry, if it’s more trauma, I am fresh out!” She rails against (mostly male) comedians who spent months after Nanette’s release arguing that her show was not, in fact, comedy, but more of a “lecture,” a “glorified TED Talk,” or a “one-woman show.” (To that last accusation, she sputters, “No shit, Sherlock!”) And toward the end, Gadsby unspools one facet of her identity she had not previously explored on stage: her recently diagnosed autism.

Multiple times throughout Douglas, Gadsby says she’s performing a romantic comedy—implying that if you stick with her, you’ll fall in love with what she’s doing by the end. Getting there can be a little rough—but that is, as she points out early on, completely by design.