Hannity Makes Vax Stance ‘Very Clear’: ‘I Never Told Anyone to Get a Vaccine!’

Fox News star Sean Hannity was very angry on Thursday night over the plaudits he received from liberals and mainstream media outlets for seemingly endorsing the COVID-19 vaccines this week, making it “very clear” that he “never told anyone to get a vaccine.”

Amid a noticeable shift in much—but definitely not all—of Fox News’ coverage in recent days towards a more pro-vaccine stance, complete with a new PSA featuring anchors urging viewers to get their shots, Hannity delivered a message on Tuesday night imploring his audience to “please take COVID seriously.”

“And it absolutely makes sense for many Americans to get vaccinated,” the pro-Trump host added on Tuesday. “I believe in science, I believe in the science of vaccination.”

Hannity’s remarks quickly went viral as they were seen as part of a concerted effort by many conservatives to encourage vaccine-hesitant Republicans to get immunized as COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations surge among the unvaccinated. The fact of the matter is, though, that Hannity had made similar remarks in the past and his Tuesday night commentary was bookended by criticism of universities mandating vaccines and a sympathetic interview with a college student who refuses to get vaccinated.

On Thursday night, Hannity wanted to set the record straight. Which, naturally, included him railing against the “media mob” for giving him credit for encouraging his millions of viewers to get a shot.

“These reports are all false for multiple reasons,” he blared while reading off a list of headlines touting his supposed pro-vaccine stance.

After insisting that he touted Operation Warp Speed from the beginning and stating that he’s always praised the efforts of scientists to get the vaccines on the market, Hannity clarified where he stood on vaccinations.

“I never told anyone to get a vaccine,” the conservative host proclaimed. “I have been very clear. I am simply not qualified.”

He added: “I am not a medical doctor. I know nothing about your medical history or your current medical condition. I think it’s inappropriate for me to do so. Instead, for over a year now I have been warning my viewers, you make my career possible.”

While Hannity’s lack of medical credentials apparently prevents him from urging people to get a vaccine, it hasn’t stopped him from regularly diagnosing President Joe Biden from afar with dementia and cognitive mental decline. In fact, just before this segment, Hannity and his panel openly speculated that Biden “will either resign from office in the near future for medical issues or they will have to use the 25th amendment to get rid” of him.

Hannity would go on and say that he’s always “said to take COVID-19 seriously and do your own research” and that viewers should “consult your doctor and medical professionals you trust.” He also once again grumbled that the “corrupt media” had taken his previous comments out of context.

“I respect people’s decisions at the end of the day,” Hannity concluded. “They have to make it based on research and science and on their unique medical condition.”