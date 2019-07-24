Hannity Provides ‘Tutorial’ to Republicans on What to Ask Mueller at Hearing

Shortly after President Trump hyped his Tuesday night broadcast (while simultaneously slamming another Fox News host), Fox News star Sean Hannity delivered on his promised “tutorial” to Republican lawmakers, providing GOP House members with dozens of questions to ask Special Counsel Robert Mueller at Wednesday’s Congressional hearing.

Noting at the top of his program that he’s not a “registered Republican” but rather a “registered conservative,” the pro-Trump host explained that he wasn’t talking to “conservative lawmakers” such as Reps. Devin Nunes and Matt Gaetz.

“They don’t need my advice,” he said of the frequent guests of his show.

Instead, Hannity insisted, his tutorial was meant for the Republicans on the House Intelligence and Judiciary Committees who aren’t “well-informed on this topic,” something the primetime conservative media star—who has devoted more than two years to discrediting the Mueller investigation—found “pathetic.”

Advising the Republicans on the House committees that they will only have five minutes each to ask Mueller questions, Hannity told them they must “move quickly” and “get in as many questions as time permits.”

“A Hannity rule number one,” he stated. “No question should be longer than ten or 11 seconds. Move fast. Ask distinct, direct questions. Yes or no questions.”

And with that, he proceeded to spend roughly the next 15 minutes rattling off a series of questions that he wants Republican committee members to pepper the special counsel with—mostly questions related to former Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton.

“If you have classified top secret information on a private server, does that violate the Espionage Act?” Hannity said, offering up his first question.

Other questions included:

“If Russia collusion was your mandate, how is it possible you didn’t investigate campaign opp research bought and paid for by Hillary Clinton, filled with Russian lies?”

“When did you become aware that your team was only made up of big-time Democratic owners and zero Republicans?”

“Does the president have the authority under Article Two [of the Constitution] to fire an FBI director? Or even you? Did he not have the constitutional authority to fire you, Mr. Mueller, if he decided to do so?”

“Is it fair to say, Mr. Mueller, that you’re friends with Jim Comey? Were you angry at his firing, Mr. Mueller?”

And on and on and on it went.

After he was about ten minutes through his own personal series of suggested questions, Hannity tossed in more that were provided by frequent guest and Fox News legal analyst Gregg Jarrett.

Once he was done, Hannity once again reminded the Republicans to “keep it tight—keep it short.”