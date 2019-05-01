Fox News host Sean Hannity accused media outlets of spreading “fake news” Tuesday night for covering the blockbuster news that Special Counsel Robert Mueller complained to the Justice Department about Attorney General William Barr’s depiction of the full report on the findings of the Russia investigation.

During his opening monologue late Tuesday, the pro-Trump host expressed bewilderment at why this previously undisclosed letter by Mueller—revealed on the eve of Barr’s testimony before the Senate Judiciary Committee, where he is expected to be grilled about accusations he misled the public on the Mueller report’s findings—would be newsworthy.

Instead of concentrating on, say, the fact that Mueller told Barr his summary “did not fully capture the context, nature, and substance” of the two-year investigation, creating “public confusion about critical aspects of the results of our investigation,” the Fox News star latched onto a Department of Justice spokesperson’s statement claiming that Mueller had merely been upset over a “lack of context.”

“They debunk their own headlines!” Hannity exclaimed. “Now this time, predictable hysteria surrounding a so-called bombshell Washington Post—and then echoed by the New York Times—report that Robert Mueller wasn’t happy with Barr’s initial summary of his report.”

Accusing the media of being “purposely deceptive,” Hannity claimed the Justice Department’s statement on the matter had been “buried” in the Post report to hide a spokesperson’s assertion that Mueller said “nothing was inaccurate” and “nothing was misleading” in Barr’s summary.

“Why is this then a story?!” Hannity shouted. “After all, the Mueller report is now completely out.”

The Fox News primetime star, who has spent the better part of two years calling the Mueller investigation a “witch hunt,” went on to claim that this latest story was “only about the media mob smearing the president at every turn.”

“It’s always Russia, Russia, Russia, collusion fantasies. They’ve just got to keep it alive, they can’t let it go. No collusion, no obstruction, no conspiracy,” he said.