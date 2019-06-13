The morning after praising President Trump for supposedly setting up the media to create “fake, phony, moral selective outrage” over his admission that he didn’t find it necessary to contact the FBI if a foreign government approached him with dirt against a 2020 opponent, Fox News host Sean Hannity showed up on the network’s morning shows to further rally to Trump’s defense.

This time around, he likened the president’s comments in an ABC interview—and subsequent double-down on Twitter—to a martial-arts maneuver.

Appearing on Fox & Friends Thursday morning, Hannity argued that there is “nothing wrong” with candidates listening to what foreign governments have to say about their opponents, adding that if you are outraged about Trump’s remarks you also need to be incensed over Hillary Clinton’s campaign funding the Steele dossier.

The Fox star’s full-throated defense of the president prompted Fox & Friends co-host Brian Kilmeade, who earlier in the show had criticized Trump’s remarks, to push back.

Hannity, meanwhile, wasn’t done with his Fox morning show tour.

After Fox & Friends, he made his way to Fox Business Network, where host Stuart Varney brought up Trump tweeting that it would be “ridiculous” to contact the FBI over calls and meetings with foreign governments.

“The political world is on fire this morning,” Varney stated. “He would take information from foreign governments. Well, wait, wait, wait. He could be played.”

The primetime star disagreed, of course, using the moment to remind Fox viewers of his own street-fighting skills.

“Let me tell you, it’s just the opposite,” Hannity declared. “I think the president is literally, this is, you know I do martial arts. This is a jujitsu move.”

He went on to say that if the “selective moral outrage media mob” is upset that the president may accept foreign influence and contact the FBI if he thinks he needs to, then they have to ask themselves why they aren’t “outraged over the fact Hillary Clinton funneled money to a law firm that hired a research group that hired a foreign national that got Russian disinformation.”

Hannity then proceeded to rattle off a laundry list of his favorite Deep State talking points, causing Varney to eventually say: “I wonder how on Earth you keep all this up in your head.”