Sean Hannity Keeps Using the Afghan Crisis to Sell Pillows and Cell Phones

Fox News star Sean Hannity has repeatedly used the humanitarian crisis unfolding in Afghanistan as a sales line to plug his radio show’s sponsors in recent days, comparing the chaotic evacuation in Kabul to a “stampede away from high prices.”

Hannity has spent much of his radio and television airtime since Sunday railing against the Biden administration over the Taliban rapidly taking over Afghanistan following the withdrawal of American troops, which has resulted in the sudden collapse of the Afghan government and thousands of petrified Afghan citizens rushing to leave the country.

In between many of those segments, however, the conservative superstar has tied the deadly Afghan situation into plugs for his radio show’s advertisers.

During Monday afternoon’s program, for instance, he urged his listeners to call into his show to discuss Afghanistan before seamlessly transitioning into a commercial for a cell phone company.

“There is a stampede, not only out of Afghanistan, but a stampede away from high prices, overpriced service from the big carriers like Verizon, AT&T, T-Mobile. The average family making the switch to PureTalk,” Hannity casually said before continuing on with his on-air pitch for the service.

Hannity was back at it the following day.

After raging against the Biden administration and demanding the White House do everything possible to rescue Americans still stuck in Afghanistan, he then segued to monetizing the fear of his listeners who may have family and friends in that situation.

“How would you like to be in Kabul today, as an American, and you can't get to the airport? Where are you thinking your life is headed?” Hannity rhetorically asked, before adding: “If you’re one of those family members, I bet you’re not sleeping. I don’t even think MyPillow can do it. MyPillow.com.”

He concluded: “That’s where I go. I fall asleep faster, I stay asleep longer. These are going to be a lot of sleepless nights for so many of our fellow Americans. We’ve got to get them home.”

Ironically, while Hannity was selling MyPillows during his Tuesday radio show while discussing the dire Afghanistan crisis, the MyPillow CEO has spent the past few weeks ranting and raving at Fox News and its stars—including Hannity—for not covering his baseless election fraud claims and recent “cyber symposium.”

In fact, Lindell became so enraged with Fox News for ignoring his election hack conspiracies that he ended up pulling all of his advertising from the network in retaliation. (Hannity’s radio show, meanwhile, is carried by Premiere Radio Network.)