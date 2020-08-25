Hannity Warns Media Won’t Show RNC—While He Talks Over the RNC

Fox News host Sean Hannity on Monday evening warned his viewers that the rest of the media was going to deliberately refuse to air large swaths of this week’s Republican National Convention. And he did so while speaking over large swaths of the RNC that the rest of the media aired.

During last week’s Democratic National Convention, Fox News notably aired only a portion of the events, devoting an hour each night to the DNC speeches while airing Hannity’s regularly scheduled primetime program.

Apparently believing that the rest of the networks would do to the RNC what Fox News did to the Democratic convention, Hannity kicked off his Monday night broadcast by hyping the opening night’s speeches and an upcoming appearance by President Donald Trump.

At the same time, while other cable news networks were carrying the RNC live, Hannity continued to talk over the convention, which had kicked off for the evening more than 30 minutes prior.

“We received a ten-minute warning that the President of the United States will make remarks and an appearance and be speaking. When that happens, we will bring it to you,” Hannity noted, prompting Trump’s segment at the White House with “real people.”

Claiming that the RNC’s theme would be the “land of promise” while complaining that the DNC was a “boring, hate-Trump” convention, Hannity then preemptively took aim at the media for supposedly ignoring the GOP’s event.

“The mob and the media won’t cover large parts of the RNC that we’ll be showing,” Hannity huffed—again, while talking over the RNC.

After briefly showing a speech from registered nurse Amy Ford, Hannity dipped out again to speak with Fox contributors Karl Rove and Ari Fleischer about the differences between the Democrats’ and Republicans’ television productions.

Following the president’s appearance, meanwhile, Hannity again jumped in several times for a panel discussion with frequent guests Dan Bongino and Leo Terrell, all while taking time away from the speakers. That included former Fox News colleague Kimberly Guilfoyle’s shouty, dark, and dystopian speech, which Hannity cut into midway for a panel discussion.

CNN, on the other hand, carried all of Guilfoyle’s speech.

Hannity wasn’t the only Fox News star to cut away from RNC speeches to instead focus on their regular programming. Moments after the RNC’s 8:30 p.m. kickoff, Tucker Carlson cut away from Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk’s address, as well as other speeches and video packages.

Fox’s constant interruption of the Republican convention prompted several prominent conservatives, including former Trump campaign manager Brad Parscale, to loudly complain that they had to turn to other networks to watch the event instead of the Trump-friendly channel.