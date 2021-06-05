Happy Pride? How About Fewer Rainbow Emojis, More Action.

Here’s one thing you can do, indeed should do, to cast a real downer over brunch or sunbathing this weekend. When someone brightly greets you with a “Happy Pride!,” answer, as witheringly as your inner Dame Maggie Smith will allow, “Is it?”

What else can one say after this first-week-of-Pride-month, featuring social media feeds dripping with rainbow emojis, individual and corporate smug self-congratulation, emails advertising every product under the sun made rainbow-colored, and pat messages of empowerment?

Yet what is the point—apart from self-interest, self-promotion, and the easiest kind of cheerleading—of this orgy of pathetic virtue signaling when LGBTQ rights, and trans rights in particular, are under unprecedented attack? If companies and individuals are not using their platforms, money, or power to actively aid LGBTQ rights and people at a time of urgent need, all the rainbow flags and all the performative right-words are meaningless.