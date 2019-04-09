Happy Socks Swimwear for Men and Women Adds Another Dimension to The Brand's Mastery of Patterns

Playful sock pioneer Happy Socks is taking a much anticipated next step with their expertise in patterns. Today, the brand launches swimwear for men and women.

Partnering with swimwear aficionado David Hasselhoff, himself, the playful sock pioneer Happy Socks is breaking into one-pieces for women and swim trunks for men. The bright, bold patterns — like watermelons, ice cream cones, parrots, and pool floaties — that normally adorn knee-high and no-show socks are now emblazoned on swimwear.

Happy Socks knows a thing or two about vibrant prints, and it’s nice to see it somewhere other than someone’s foot. The women’s one-piece ($75) has a classic low-back, high-leg style that’s fully lined. On the men’s side, the swim shorts ($65) have a supportive mesh lining, elastic waistband, and are made from synthetic fibers to help reduce sun bleaching.

Plus, the line also features some pretty snazzy accessories. Summer-ready sandals, beach towels, bags, and pool toys were made to be your beach companions for the entire summer.

Happy Socks continues to create bright, unique patterns for your feet, and now for your next beach vacation, too.

Scouted is internet shopping with a pulse. Follow us on Twitter and sign up for our newsletter for even more recommendations and exclusive content. Please note that if you buy something featured in one of our posts, The Daily Beast may collect a share of sales.