Harrison Ford Calls Out ‘Son of a B*tch’ Trump

On Monday night, Jimmy Kimmel welcomed the legendary Harrison Ford onto his late-night program.

The Star Wars and Indiana Jones star was there to promote his new family film The Call of the Wild, and during their chat, Kimmel presented a mock poster for the film—only instead of critics’ reviews, it was peppered with fake reviews from one “Donald J. Trump,” including: “That call was perfect,” “This was a perfect call,” “I call it a ‘perfect call’ because it was,” and “…It was a great call. Not just a good call, it was a perfect call.”

The bit had the usually taciturn Ford bellowing with laughter. “That’s the first thing that son of a bitch has done for me—ever,” cracked Ford.

When Kimmel then mentioned his upcoming guest “Science Bob,” Ford interjected of Trump, “Speaking of science…out the door. We don’t believe in science anymore.”

The actor has previously spoken out against the Trump administration’s climate-change denial, saying in 2017, “We face an unprecedented moment in this country. Today’s greatest threat is not climate change, not pollution, not flood or fire. It’s that we’ve got people in charge of important shit who don’t believe in science.” And at the 2018 Global Climate Action Summit in San Francisco, Ford called climate change a “monster” and encouraged those in the audience to “shut off [their] phones, roll up [their] sleeves, and kick this monster’s ass.”

Ford went on to explain to Kimmel that he was good at science when it came to “the dissection of dead animals,” but after the fifth grade his marks went downhill. “That’s why I’m an actor now—because in the middle of my college career I realized I was never going to make it.”

Well, given that he’s become the world’s biggest movie star it’s seemed to work out pretty, pretty well for him.