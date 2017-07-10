Harrison Ford vs. Ryan Gosling: Battle of the ‘Blade Runner’ Sex Symbols

Late this week, the media pack, desperate for some good news, found it in the form of two film stars and a British TV interviewer, all three veering gleefully off pat-promotional script.

This Morning’s Alison Hammond interview with Blade Runner 2049 co-stars Harrison Ford and Ryan Gosling has gone deservedly viral, a formulaic press tour interview turned wild. Both men were cracking up from the get-go, when Hammond admitted she’d never seen the original Blade Runner.

The interview quickly went off the rails: Gosling poured himself a glass of whiskey, Ford yelled “Show me the money!” when asked why he took the part, and all three were in hysterics (and into the booze) by the end.

It is casting brilliance to pair Ford and Gosling, not just because they are old and young and bring in at least two different demographics of cinema audiences. They sound different, react differently, and play brilliant comedic foils, so much so it is impossible to tell if it’s an act.

Ford is the gruff and self-deprecating sex symbol from a previous era who delights in teasing his younger co-star. Gosling is the feminist sex symbol of our times: a sensitive and soulful type in real life and in films, but equally cheeky and quick to return Ford’s jabs. They’re an ideal comedic double act.

They’re also a perfect pairing in Blade Runner 2049, Denis Villeneuve’s sequel to the dystopian original that Ford starred in more than 30 years ago. In the new film, the action takes place 30 years after Ford starred as Rick Deckard, a special kind of intelligence officer and hitman called a blade runner.

Deckard is more world-weary now, and Gosling is the new blade runner, LAPD Officer K. He’s in love with his virtual-reality, live-in girlfriend Joi, despite knowing that neither he nor she are human. Ford is a growly old man now, but one with considerable emotional depth.

Officer K is fascinatingly enigmatic and tortured, a character type that Gosling has played in films like Blue Valentine and the psychological thriller Only God Forgives.

In their interviews this week, more gently lustful fodder: Ford is craggy, and wears a black T-shirt and black jeans, seemingly happy to appear befuddled and crack the odd wry joke. Gosling has appeared in form-fitting knitwear, sports jackets, and skinny jeans with artful sneakers.

On screen are two generations, and two very different kinds of screen idol: Ford made famous for being a lean hunk of action as Han Solo and Indiana Jones, and Gosling the more soulful, gentle indie pin-up, softly crooning his way through La La Land. They may be two very different kinds of sex symbol, yet they are unified by the all-important qualifier of their handsome looks.

It’s a treat to see these two gifted and gorgeous actors in the same film—a buddy pairing that began cinematically with Paul Newman and Robert Redford in Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid.

The bromance between Ford and Gosling has drawn comparisons to the bromance between Jake Gyllenhaal and Ryan Reynolds during the press tour for their forthcoming sci-fi thriller, Life.

Get The Beast In Your Inbox! Daily Digest Start and finish your day with the top stories from The Daily Beast. Cheat Sheet A speedy, smart summary of all the news you need to know (and nothing you don't). By clicking “Subscribe,” you agree to have read the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy Subscribe Thank You! You are now subscribed to the Daily Digest and Cheat Sheet. We will not share your email with anyone for any reason.

Ford and Gosling’s dynamic both on-screen and off falls in line with the best kind of on-screen bromances, from Mel Gibson and Danny Glover in the ’80s action film Lethal Weapon to Jackie Chan and Chris Tucker in the buddy action-comedy Rush Hour, and Paul Giamatti and Thomas Haden Church in the dark comedy Sideways.

The non-sexual male friendship on screen is one of the most tantalizing. Sure, the men involved may have to express their strength, but the thing that is most tested, and is shown to be most fulfilling, is their friendship. That friendship is usually crystallized in doing something heroic, or ennobling. As significant as what the men say to each other is what they don’t.

And, most importantly, what they do: Male buddies on screen have to come together to do something good, or go on a mission of some kind through which they find out something about themselves individually and collectively.

It’s a canny bid to draw a big audience (straight, LGBT, young, and old) and get pulses racing for the producers of Blade Runner 2049 to bring two contrasting and desirable actors like Ford and Gosling together in a fight to save humanity.

These two have all the ingredients of legendary on-screen duos, even when they’re playing themselves on talk shows. It should be noted, however, that it took Hammond, a woman, to show these two men in their best possible light.