Harry and Meghan and William and Kate are Battling to Do Good. It Might Benefit Us All.

POWER PLAY

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are focused on social justice, Prince William and Kate Middleton on saving the Earth. This royal battle for hearts and minds may be all for the good.

Tom Sykes

Samir Hussein/Getty

If you love The Daily Beast’s royal coverage, then we hope you’ll enjoy The Royalist, a members-only series for Beast Inside. Become a member to get it in your inbox on Sunday.

This week, Prince William and Kate Middleton sought to re-establish their credentials as the royals focused on the environment, by announcing “Earthshot,” a multi-million dollar “Nobel Prize” for the environment.

On the other side of the world, the rival court of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle is focused on social justice, filming an interview with Malala Yousafzai, the Afghan woman who survived being shot in the head as a child by the Taliban for going to school, which will be released on Sunday to mark International Day of the Girl.