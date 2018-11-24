Harry and Meghan Cement Their Split from William and Kate by Moving Out of Kensington Palace

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are to set up home near Windsor, 20 miles from London, following reports of tension between Harry and Meghan and Prince William and Kate Middleton.

Despite a recent announcement that their courts were to divide, the news caught observers by surprise as it had been widely assumed Harry and Meghan were planning to occupy a large apartment inside the main building of Kensington Palace, next to William and Kate.

But now in a clear attempt to define themselves outside of the orbit of William and Kate, Harry and Meghan are striking out further afield.

Kensington Palace announced that Harry and Meghan will be moving to Frogmore Cottage, in the grounds of Frogmore House, a royal palace where their wedding reception was held.

The Sun reports: “The initial plan was for Harry and Meghan to move out of their cottage in the grounds of Kensington Palace and into one of the main apartments. But there has been a bit of tension between the brothers. Now Harry and Meghan don’t want to live next to William and Kate and want to strike out on their own.”

The couple have until now been living in Nottingham Cottage, in the grounds of Kensington Palace, where William and Kate live, and their relocation comes just weeks after it was revealed the courts of the Sussexes and the Cambridges are to officially part company.

Frogmore Cottage, which has been gifted to the couple by the Queen, faces the grounds of Frogmore House, near Windsor Castle, and is where the couple had their private evening wedding party and where their engagement pictures were shot.

The cottage will undergo major building work to turn it back into a luxury family home with 10 bedrooms and a yoga studio. The work will be funded by the British taxpayer.

A spokesman for the couple said: “Windsor is a very special place for Their Royal Highnesses and they are grateful that their official residence will be on the estate. The Duke and Duchess’s office will continue to be based at Kensington Palace.”

The move puts clear distance between the two newest royal houses, and emphasizes their very different styles.

Their country homes are also over 100 miles apart with William and Harry renting a home near Soho Farmhouse in Oxfordshire while William and Kate live on the Queen's estate in Norfolk, fueling speculation that the couples have very different approaches to life.