Prince Harry and Meghan Markle released the trendiest royal Christmas card of all time today—an atmospheric black and white shot from their wedding which did not show their faces.

Kate and William, meanwhile, released its diametric opposite, a genteel shot showcasing their nuclear family, dressed head to toe in sensible country clothing.

The two cards pointed up the increasingly acute differences in style between the two royal households.

The glamorous black and white image of Meghan and Harry, shot from behind, showed the couple with their arms wrapped around one another they watched the spectacular fireworks over Frogmore House, Windsor, and spoke of passion, glamor, love—and their new home.

The Cambridges, meanwhile, perched on a tree in the autumnal countryside, looked like they could have been auditioning for a 1950s mail order catalog.

However there was good news for Prince George, who was seen wearing a pair of jeans, instead of the shorts and Victorian knee socks he was presented in last year.

And of course this year’s Cambridge card included a new addition: Prince Louis, who was born in April this year.