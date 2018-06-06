Harry and Meghan Tipped to Overshadow Queen’s Birthday

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry will appear together on the balcony of Buckingham Palace for the first time Saturday, as part of the celebrations to mark the queen’s official birthday, it was claimed Wednesday.

Harry and Meghan have not been seen in public since they attended a garden party in honor of Prince Charles’s 70th birthday a few days after their wedding, leading some sleuths to deduce they have skipped out of the country for a brief honeymoon.

As Harry and Meghan were married in Windsor they have not yet made a balcony appearance, a traditional custom of royal newlyweds. If they do show on Saturday, which seems likely (The Daily Beast has reached out to royal sources for comment), they will almost certainly overshadow the queen’s own presence.

Saturday’s ceremonial events are known as the Trooping of the Color and see London transformed into a tapestry of pomp and ceremony.

Customarily, the queen and her family travel by carriage from Buckingham Palace to Horse Guards Parade in Whitehall, where a minutely planned military tattoo is laid on, at which the queen inspects her troops, before coming back to the palace again.

Afterward, the royals typically stand on Buckingham Palace’s balcony and acknowledge members of the public.

This year all the attention will be on Harry and Meghan, if they are present, and the event will be another sign of Meghan’s full acceptance into the family.