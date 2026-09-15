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PLAYING WITH FIRE

Harry and Meghan’s Dangerous Game Exposed: Author

The Sussexes’ “unbelievably stupid” move has raised questions about their true motives.

A photo illustration of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry for The Royalist podcast.

Photo Illustration by Thomas Levinson/The Daily Beast/Getty/Reuters

By Erkki Forster & The Royalist Podcast

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have made a move so baffling that royal experts are questioning whether the Sussexes are pulling a twisted stunt as part of their years-long battle for taxpayer-funded security.

On Sunday, Meghan posted an Instagram video of herself, Harry, and their two children, Lilibet and Archie, frolicking in the English countryside, apparently near where they have relocated in the Cotswolds after leaving California last month.

The video, which featured a series of geographical details, including a long tree-lined path and pond with a bridge, was all the more eyebrow-raising given that the Sussexes have long complained about invasions of privacy and security threats.

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“It seems an almost unbelievably stupid thing to do,” The Daily Beast’s royal expert Tom Sykes said on The Royalist podcast. “I think it’s a bit ridiculous to say, oh, they just didn’t realize that anyone was gonna, like, geolocate this lake and this bridge and this farm track.”

Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex attend the "Project Healthy Minds" gala in New York City on October 9, 2025.
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The video took on a new dimension a day later, when it emerged that the Royal and VIP Executive Committee (RAVEC), which oversees tax-funded security for royalty and public figures, had agreed to review the Sussexes’ security arrangements and conduct an official risk assessment.

Pointing to Meghan’s decision to publicly share the video, Sykes argued, “It does seem like they are creating security risks deliberately to bolster the argument that they want armed security.”

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, arrive at the Australian National Veterans Arts Museum (ANVAM) in Southbank on April 14, 2026, in Melbourne, Australia.

Harry has spent years fighting to regain the RAVEC security he lost after stepping down as a working royal, but has lost every legal challenge.

Pool/Jonathan Brady-Pool/Getty Images

“It’s a cynical take, but I mean, you know... I did think... ‘Can he be that stupid?’” said Alison Boshoff, editor-at-large at the Daily Mail and the author of the forthcoming book Brand Beckham. “And... he will have been advised, you know, as a royal on the front line, never to disclose this information. Someone would have said to him, never disclose that information. Never, because it makes you a target.”

Boshoff added, “Either he’s really thick and has forgotten getting that advice, or he remembers getting that advice perfectly well, and it has been, you know, a part of that amazing hand of cards that he’s playing.”

The Sussexes have not been entitled to RAVEC security since they left their roles as working royals and moved to California in 2020. Harry, 42, repeatedly challenged the decision in court, claiming the reduced protection put his family at risk, but lost every case.

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Meghan, 45, posted her Instagram video after Harry’s office told reporters last week that the couple had been “surprised” by a letter sent on King Charles’s behalf to ministers, military chiefs, lord lieutenants and high sheriffs, restating that Meghan and Harry are not working royals and that their position is “akin to private citizens with commercial and charitable interests.”

Sykes noted, “One of the remarkable features of this story over the past five years has been Harry’s consistent confidence that he’s about to get his security improved, and the other on the other side, the remarkable persistence of the RAVEC committee saying, ‘Yeah, sorry guys, A, you’re not eligible; B, we’ve got nine prime ministers to worry about; and C, we’ve got no money and no policemen anyway.’”

The Sussex office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

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Join veteran royal correspondent Tom Sykes in the throne room to find out how the secret world of the palace really operates—every bit of royal tea you could need. New Royalist podcasts will be released every Tuesday on YouTube, and the next day on all podcast platforms.

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Erkki Forster
Erkki ForsterNight News Reporter
The Royalist Podcast
The Royalist PodcastPodcast

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