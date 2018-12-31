Harry Quits Alcohol, Tea, and Coffee for New Year as Meghan’s Healthy Lifestyle Rubs Off

If you thought Harry was looking fitter and healthier on his way into church on Christmas Day than did the prince of Christmas past, your eyes are not deceiving you.

For the former Party Prince has given up drinking alcohol in solidarity with his pregnant wife, Meghan, and is now coming off caffeine, too, as Meghan has reportedly persuaded him to ditch tea and coffee in favor of mineral water and juice.

Harry gave up smoking shortly after the couple married in May, encouraged to do so by reports that smoking reduces male fertility. But there is a genuine sense of amazement, given his wild past, that the fun-loving prince, who was famous for his wild antics during drunken sprees, is now heading into his first dry new year since he was a child.

Now, however, it has emerged in a report in the Daily Express that Harry won’t even have tea or coffee to get him through the celebrations.

It is unknown where Harry and Meghan will be seeing in the new year. However given their newfound sobriety, it is unlikely there will be a repeat of last year, when they flew to Monaco for two nights of partying with Prince Albert and Princess Charlene of Monaco. There has been speculation that they will be joined by Meghan’s yoga-teacher mother, Doria Ragland, who was not, contrary to expectations whipped up by some reports, a guest at Sandringham for Christmas.

Unnamed friends told the Express that both Harry’s physical and mental health have improved as a result of his new cleaner lifestyle.

One said: “Considering he’s been a pretty brutal drinker since he was a young teenager, it’s quite an achievement. He was always fidgeting and on the go, always looking for the next thrill. He was a great laugh but it was always very full on.”

The friend added: “Now his new regime doesn’t make him the most entertaining party guest in the world, but he’s definitely more chilled and relaxed.

“All she [Meghan] did was show him there’s another way to live and he’s become a huge fan. He eats well, doesn’t poison his body, exercises, does a bit of yoga and is a lot happier.”