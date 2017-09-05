Harvey Relief Telethon to Feature Beyoncé and Clooney

Beyoncé leads a roster of big-name celebrities who’ve signed on to help raise money to benefit victims of Hurricane Harvey in a live telethon. George Clooney, Barbra Streisand, and Oprah Winfrey are just a few of those set to appear during “Hand in Hand: A Benefit for Hurricane Harvey Relief” on Sept. 12. The one-hour special will air at 8 p.m. ET across ABC, CBS, NBC, Fox, and CMT. The benefit will also feature Julia Roberts, Reese Witherspoon, Matthew McConaughey, Dennis Quaid, Blake Shelton, and country superstar George Strait. Proceeds from the event will be donated to several charities aiding recovery efforts in Houston, including the United Way of Greater Houston, Habitat for Humanity, Save the Children, Feeding Texas, and the Mayor’s Fund for Hurricane Harvey Relief.
