Harvey Weinstein Accusers Slam Bizarre Hospital Interview

Disgraced movie mogul Harvey Weinstein played the victim in a wide ranging interview with the New York Post’s Page Six published Sunday.

The man whose alleged bad behavior launched the global #metoo movement told the paper that despite the fact that more than 80 women have come forward with horrific allegations of sexual harassment and assault, he actually deserves “a pat on the back” for all he has done for womankind.

Weinstein spoke to Page Six from the recovery ward of the New York-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center where he recently underwent spinal surgery. He was injured in an August car accident near his home during which he crashed his jeep into a tree to avoid hitting a deer. He would not address any allegations directly but instead said he agreed to the interview to prove his injures were not exaggerated.

“I feel like the forgotten man,’’ the 67-year-old told the paper. “I made more movies directed by women and about women than any filmmaker, and I’m talking about 30 years ago. I’m not talking about now when it’s vogue. I did it first! I pioneered it!”

Weinstein, who will be in court next month to fight five counts of predatory sexual assault, criminal sex act, and rape that could land him a life sentence, says he fears his legacy will disappear over the widespread allegations against him. “It all got eviscerated because of what happened,’’ Weinstein told the paper. “My work has been forgotten.’’

After the interview was published, 23 women who have publicly accused Weinstein of sexual misconduct issued a joint statement, accusing the alleged predator of “trying to gaslight society again.”

“He says in a new interview he doesn’t want to be forgotten,” the women’s statement said. “Well, he won’t be. He will be remembered as a sexual predator and an unrepentant abuser who took everything and deserves nothing.”

Angered by the fact that the accused serial abuser was given a platform to defend himself, the group of accusers say they will not allow him to dictate the narrative about his behavior.

“He will be remembered by the collective will of countless women who stood up and said enough,” the statement reads. “We refuse to let this predator rewrite his legacy of abuse.”

Weinstein will appear in bail court Wednesday to learn whether his $1 million bail will be raised after he allegedly violated the terms of his release by failing to maintain his electronic ankle bracelet’s monitoring system.