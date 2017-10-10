Ben Affleck: Harvey Weinstein Sexual Harassment Allegations ‘Made Me Sick’

Since last week’s jaw dropping New York Times report claiming that legendary Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein settled at least eight sexual misconduct lawsuits, his colleagues and protégés have spoken out in condemnation.

The latest? Ben Affleck.

The Academy Award-winning actor joins Meryl Streep, Dame Judi Dench, and George Clooney in speaking out against Weinstein. Tuesday, actresses Gwyneth Paltrow and Angelina Jolie also disclosed that the producer sexually harassed them.

“I am saddened and angry that a man who I worked with used his position of power to intimidate, sexually harass and manipulate many women over decades,” Affleck wrote on Facebook.

“The additional allegations of assault that I read this morning made me sick,” he continued. “This is completely unacceptable, and I find myself asking what I can do to make sure this doesn’t happen to others.”

“We must support those who come forward, condemn this type of behavior when we see it and help ensure there are more women in position of power,” he said.

In the midst of the allegations against Weinstein, it was reported that in 2004, Affleck’s longtime friend, actor Matt Damon, called former New York Times reporter and The Wrap founder Sharon Wax directly to vouch for an employee of Weinstein’s who was known to organize events abroad with Russian escorts for the producer.