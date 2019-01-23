Harvey Weinstein Hires Lawyers Who Repped Casey Anthony, Kobe Bryant, Aaron Hernandez—and Rose McGowan

Harvey Weinstein has settled on a new team of attorneys who have defended Casey Anthony, Kobe Bryant and Aaron Hernandez—including two lawyers who recently represented Weinstein accuser Rose McGowan, a source familiar with the situation told The Daily Beast.

Weinstein, who is set to go on trial in Manhattan in May, is set to announce that Jose Baez, Pamela Robillard Mackey and Ronald Sullivan will represent him as he faces charges of sexually assaulting one woman and raping another.

Baez famously represented Anthony, who was acquitted in 2011 of murdering her 2-year-old daughter after a sensational trial. Sullivan, a Harvard law professor, won an acquittal for Hernandez, the late NFL star, in one of his two murder trials.

In an odd twist, Baez and Sullivan also recently represented Weinstein accuser Rose McGowan as she battled a cocaine possession charge in Virginia.

McGowan’s previous attorney argued in court papers that the drugs could have been planted in a bag she left on a flight by someone working on Weinstein’s behalf to discredit her.

McGowan—who is one of dozens of women who have accused the movie mogul of sexual misconduct but is not part of the criminal case—pleaded no contest to the drug charge after she switched attorneys. She could not be reached for immediate comment Wednesday on her lawyers’ new gig.

Mackey, the sole woman on the new team, successfully defended NBA star Bryant after he was accused of sexually assaulting a woman at a Colorado resort in 2003. Prosecutors dropped the charges on the eve of trial after the alleged victim refused to testify.

The New York Post was the first to report the new hires. The Daily Beast exclusively reported earlier this month that Weinstein was looking to replace attorney Ben Brafman with a “dream team” of lawyers.

The split came after Brafman had scored a major win for Weinstein, getting the charges linked to a third accuser in the Manhattan case tossed. The super-lawyer and his headstrong client began to clash when the court refused to dismiss the rest of the case, meaning Weinstein would have to face a jury of his peers.

Weinstein, one of the most powerful men in Hollywood until his #MeToo downfall, has pleaded not guilty and claims any contact with women was consensual.

Legal experts who spoke to The Daily Beast during have questioned Weinstein’s strategy of bringing so many high-profile attorneys on board, saying it could be disruptive to the rhythm of the case.

Asked about Baez and Sullivan’s past representation of Baez, New York criminal defense attorney Tom Harvey told The Daily Beast: "It’s unclear to me if there is an actual conflict but why invite the scrutiny? "

Harvey, who is not connected to the Weinstein case, also noted that none of the new hires are New Yorkers like Brafman.

“The fact is there are some very good attorneys in Manhattan who are familiar with our juries, our judges and our system. Why would anyone think it’s a good idea to bring in people who are not familiar with Manhattan juries is difficult for me to understand,” Harvey said.